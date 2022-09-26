Unannounced Silent Hill Game, The Short Message, Gets A Rating

A new Silent Hill game might be on the way, according to a Korean rating that has appeared online. The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has rated Silent Hill: The Short Message, with the publisher for this title being listed as Uniana.

According to Gematsu, Uniana regularly publishes Konami games in South Korea. Other details on what exactly this new Silent Hill experience could be weren't revealed in the listing, and it's worth noting that Uniana also runs an arcade cabinet business. Another dormant Konami franchise, Metal Gear, infamously got a pachinko machine even as the series itself was otherwise largely ignored

Around a decade has passed since the last proper Silent Hill game, Silent Hill: Book of Memories on the PS Vita, was released and rumors have begun circulating of multiple games in the Konami horror series being in development. Layers of Fear developer Bloober Team is reportedly working on a new Silent Hill game in collaboration with Konami and an episodic series of shorter games is rumored to be in production.

The latter rumors ties into previous reports of Konami's Silent Hill resurrection plans, as earlier this year it was claimed that the company was working on a mainline title and side "stories". Bloober Team's Silent Hill project is said to be a Silent Hill 2 remake, which will include reworked puzzles, new endings, and could possibly be a timed PlayStation exclusive.