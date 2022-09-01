Ukraine Dev Asks For Messages To Put On Real Artillery Shell Being Used Against Russia

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened developer Frogwares has taken to Kickstarter to help finance its Lovecraft-Conan Doyle crossover detective adventure game, and with the campaign coming to an end, the studio is offering a very unusual incentive. It's offering three people the chance to have a custom message written on an actual artillery shell that will allegedly be used against Russian invaders in Ukraine, the home of Frogwares.

Anyone who shares the Kickstarter campaign link for Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened will be eligible. Names will be placed into a draw and three winners will be chosen at random, with those fans then being allowed to send a message to a Ukrainian unit serving with the 24th Separate Assault Battalion.

If that message is approved by the unit, it'll be written onto a 152mm Howitzer shell. "We look forward to sending these messages to our unwanted guests," one of the artillery battery crew soldiers said in a tweet.

A few days till Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Kickstarter ends.

It's worth noting that among some Russian defectors and former soldiers, they've described being lied to about their mission by Russian leadership, sometimes not being told they were invading Ukraine at all until just before the attack began. Many others, however, have been accused of executing prisoners of war and other heinous war crimes.

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened hit its Kickstarter funding goal of $70,000 shortly after it went live. Several stretch goals have also been reached, and at the time of writing, this remake campaign of the 2006 game has earned more than $223,000 in pledges so far. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in dozens of sanctions, with plenty of activity coming from the video game sector.

NHL 23 has confirmed that it will have no Russian or Belarusian teams in its roster, Zarya skins in Overwatch have removed pro-Russia "Z" symbols, and Activision Blizzard has halted sales of its games and services in Russia and Belarus.

If you'd like to know how you can help the citizens of Ukraine, you can look at this list of organizations that you can donate to.