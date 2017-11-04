UFC 3's Cover Story Is None Other Than Conor McGregor

The latest UFC title is due out this February, and its cover champion has just been revealed. EA Sports UFC 3 global cover athlete is Connor McGregor.

McGregor is the only UFC athlete to ever hold titles in two different weight classes at the same time. He's also known for the quickest UFC knockout in history, defeating Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds in the 2015 UFC Featherweight Championships.

But fighting legends aside, UFC 3 has a bunch of new features in store. For the first time ever, you'll be able to take on your own path in the UFC scene in the G.O.A.T. career mode. You'll have to promote your fights, gain fans, and even some enemies to claim the title of Greatest of All Time.

Complementing the new career mode is a new animation system dubbed Real Player Motion. EA claims this new system makes every move more fluid and responsive.

If you're a returning UFC fan, UFC 2's Knockout Mode is making a comeback to keep the fists flying with your friends. This multiplayer suite has a number of different ways to play from Stand and Bang, Submission Showdown, and Fight Now Custom.

EA Sports UFC 3 is out on February 2, 2018. You'll be able to catch it on both PS4 and Xbox One.