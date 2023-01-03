Ubisoft's Star Wars Game: "2023 Is Going To Be Huge For Us," Dev Says

The developer of Ubisoft's popular The Division series is making a big new Star Wars game, and its creative director believes 2023 will be a "huge" year for the studio making the title.

Posting on Twitter, Julian Gerighty said, "2023 is going to be huge for us." After that tweet generated a good amount of intrigue and interest, with some speculating that the untitled game might release in 2023, Gerighty clarified what he meant more specifically. Gerighty said, "To be clear, I meant that 2023 will be huge for our teams building our game..."

His tweet was also part of a recruitment effort to encourage people to join Ubisoft, as Gerighty's first tweet mentioned how people can "join the adventure." In his second tweet, Gerighty was even more direct, saying 2023 will be a big year for the development team, "which you could be a part of."

Gerighty has worked at Ubisoft for more than 24 years. Most recently, he was the co-director of The Division 2.

Massive's new Star Wars game is a "story-driven, open-world experience within the Star Wars galaxy that will also utilize the studio's cutting-edge technology and advancements, including the Snowdrop engine," according to the publisher.

Gerighty said he has been a lifelong fan of the Star Wars universe, so he's over the moon about working on the new game. "A New Hope was the first movie I saw at the cinema, the first VHS that I wore out, the first action figures that I craved," he said. "The characters, the planets, the ships, and the timeless stories became so familiar and loved that I have no doubt that they have become part of who I am."

Gerighty has said the new Star Wars game will be "unique" and it will tell a "captivating story" featuring a "set of characters that players can relate to and connect with."

"We want to take what is familiar and resonant about Star Wars and tell the stories of new characters who have their own motivations and stakes. We have a passion for Star Wars and shared vision with Lucasfilm Games on the kind of original story we want to bring to fans, which makes this a very exciting part of the project," he said.

In addition to ongoing support for The Division 2 and the new Star Wars game, Massive is making a new Avatar game, Frontiers of Pandora.

According to a report, Disney wants to release two new Star Wars games per year. No release date has been set for Ubisoft's game, but the next big one is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which releases in March.