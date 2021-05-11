Ubisoft's Skull & Bones Pirate Game Has Been Delayed Yet Again

Ubisoft's long-awaited pirate game Skull & Bones has been delayed once again. The publisher said in its latest earnings report that the game is now slated to launch during the fiscal year 2022-2023, which runs April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023.

This is just the latest delay for Skull & Bones, but it's not much of a surprise. In September 2020, Ubisoft confirmed its developers were working on a "new vision" for the game, following a report that said the title was getting rebooted.

Skull & Bones is progressing well, Ubisoft management said in a news briefing, adding that it has faith in the creative direction of the title. The additional development time will allow the studio the time it needs to realize its vision, management said.

"Many of you have been wondering why we've had to postpone our launch. The answer is that we simply needed more time," creative director Elisabeth Pellen said previously about the earlier delay. "We dreamt something bigger for Skull & Bones, and these ambitions naturally came with bigger challenges."

Skull & Bones was first revealed at E3 2017. The game is being developed by Ubisoft Singapore, the studio that made Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag's ship combat sequences.

There is also a Skull & Bones TV show on the way. On whether the game's new delay will affect the TV show, Ubisoft told GameSpot, "The Skull & Bones TV series has no impact on the development of the game--and vice versa."

That being said, we haven't heard much about the Skull & Bones TV show in some time.

As for the supposed reboot of Skull & Bones the game, it was reported that the title is being moved toward a "live" model similar to free-to-play megahit Fortnite.