Ubisoft's Skull And Bones Sounds Like It's Not Coming To Nintendo Switch

Ubisoft's pirates-themed naval warfare game Skull & Bones sounds like it won't be coming to Nintendo Switch. Creative director Justin Farren told GameSpot that Skull & Bones has a rich and beautiful world, something that might not be possible to replicate on Switch.

"Our world is pretty rich in terms of the world that we're bringing to life," Farren told GameSpot from developer Ubisoft Singapore's office this week. "We haven't really talked too much about the Switch, but if that becomes a reality then we would maximise the strengths of the Switch."

Although Skull & Bones may not come to Switch, Ubisoft is bringing titles such as Rayman Legends, Steep, and Just Dance 2017.

We also quizzed Farren about Microsoft's highly anticipated Xbox One X console, which comes out in November. He said he couldn't say much about Ubisoft's plan for the console, but he stressed that the company is platform-agnostic, so you can expect to see Ubisoft make the most of the super-powerful console.

"There's not too much I can say about any specific console, but I will say that we're targeting [PC and consoles]—every bit of the technical team is focused on making sure we maximise the strength of the consoles we're targeting," Farren explained. "So when you read about more memory or rendering, those are things we’re leveraging.

"The platforms themselves—our approach is fairly agnostic. [We want to] make sure that if you own a particular platform , you feel like you're getting the best Skull & Bones experience possible."

Skull & Bones, which was announced at E3 in June, is an intriguing-looking naval warfare battle game where players try to sink their enemies in the Indian Ocean. Developer Ubisoft Singapore made the naval battle sequences in Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. The studio has contributed to many Assassin's Creed games over the years as a co-developer; and it also made the canceled Ghost Recon: Phantoms. Skull & Bones is the studio's first title as a lead developer since then.

Keep checking back with GameSpot for lots more on Skull & Bones, including details on the narrative elements and more.

Ubisoft paid for GameSpot's travel and accomodation to Singapore and Shanghai.