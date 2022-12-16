Ubisoft's Most Popular Games Are Steeply Discounted
Ubisoft's Winter Sale also includes a promotion that knocks $10 off any order of $20 or more.
Ubisoft’s Winter Sale is here, discounting dozens of games from the publisher as much as 80% off. Customers who spend at least $20 can also use coupon code HOLIDAY22 to get $10 off their total order. The winter sale discounts and special coupon code are valid until January 5, 2023. Please note that all of the prices in this article do not include the $10 coupon, but some of the titles are discounted to just under $20, forcing you to buy more than one game to get the additional discount.
Prices are slashed on many of Ubisoft’s biggest action titles like Far Cry 6 for $19.50 (normally $60), Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $19.80 (normally $60), and Watch Dogs Legion for $15 (normally $60).
Most of the games in the sale are for PC, but you can also grab digital console versions of select games, including Rainbow Six Extraction for $16 (normally $40), Immortals Fenyx Rising for $15 (normally $60), and the recently-released Nintendo Switch exclusive Mario + Rabbid Sparks of Hope for $40.19 (down from $60).
This sale is also the perfect way to dive into Ubisoft’s legacy catalog with games like Rayman 2: The Great Escape for just $1.50 and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time for $2 (normally $10). Or get really old-school with Ubisoft’s classic dungeon-crawler RPGs like Albion, Anvil of Dawn, or Might and Magic VIII: Day of the Destroyer, which are all discounted to just $2.50 each (all normally $10).
You check some of our favorite deals in Ubisoft’s Winter Sale below, and browse the full list at Ubisoft’s online store. Don’t forget to use coupon code HOLIDAY22 to get $10 off on orders of $20 or more.
For more holiday game savings, check our roundups for all the holiday sales currently running at GOG , Green Man Gaming , Epic Games, and PlayStation Store .
Ubisoft Winter Sale
- Anno 1800 -- $19.80 ($
60)
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag - Gold edition -- $13.20 ($
40)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins -- $12 ($
60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla -- $19.80 ($
60)
- Assassin’s Creed Unity -- $7.50 ($
30)
- The Division 2 -- $24 ($
80)
- Far Cry 5 -- $12 ($
60)
- Far Cry 6 -- $19.80 ($
60)
- For Honor -- $7.50 ($
30)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint -- $12.00 ($
60)
- Immortal Fenyx Rising -- $15 ($
60)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition - Deluxe Edition -- $38.49 ($
70)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope -- $40.19 ($
60)
- Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition -- $7.50 ($
30)
- The Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands -- $2 ($
10)
- Rainbox Six Extraction --$16 ($
40)
- Rainbow Six Siege - Deluxe Edition -- $9.90 ($
30)
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape -- $1.50 ($
60)
- Rayman Legends -- $7.50 ($
30)
- Rayman Origins -- $6 ($
20)
- Rider’s Republic -- $18 ($
60)
- Splinter Cell Blacklist -- $7.50 ($
30)
- Steep X Games Gold Edition -- $10 ($
50)
- Watch Dogs Legion -- $15 ($
60)
- Zombi -- $5 ($
20)
