Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment Gets A New Managing Director

Thomas Andrén replaces David Polfeldt as managing director of the studio behind The Division and the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

By on

Comments

Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment, the studio behind The Division and the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, will receive a new managing director in Thomas Andrén.

Andrén will begin his new role effective October 2021. He replaces Ubisoft veteran David Polfeldt, who stepped down July 1 to take a sabbatical and plans to return to Ubisoft in six months in a new role. Polfeldt had worked at the studio for 17 years, and worked as managing director for 12.

"I am thrilled to join Massive Entertainment -- a Ubisoft Studio," Andrén says in a press release. "The studio has delivered groundbreaking games for players and has continuously been at the forefront of the entertainment industry. I am proud to join the teams behind these powerful gaming experiences and excited about what we will achieve together."

Andrén joins Massive Entertainment from Red Bee Media, an international broadcasting company and the largest access provider in Europe, where he is currently chief operating officer.

That experience will serve Andrén well, according to Virginie Haas, Ubisoft's chief studios operating officer.

"Thomas is a very accomplished leader and his extensive experience guiding operations, shaping strategic business and product development, and managing teams within the online services and media sectors will aid him greatly in guiding Massive's talented teams," Haas says.

Massive Entertainment has plenty going on right now. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora made its grand debut at E3 2021 with a trailer, and is slated for release in 2022. In addition to working on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the team is also in the early stages of collaborating with Disney and Lucasfilm games on a new game set in the Star Wars universe, one that will be open-world.

