Ubisoft's Huge Autumn Sale Is Live Now - Check Out The Best Deals
The Autumn Sale is offering huge price cuts on the best games in Ubisoft's catalog.
Autumn is officially here, and Ubisoft is giving fans a great way to stock up on games as cooler weather (and shortened days) forces everyone back inside. From now until October 13, you can snag a bunch of great games for up to 80% off, including hits such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6.
To make things more enticing, Ubisoft is also offering an additional discount on your purchase when using promo code FRESH at checkout. If you have one game in your cart, you’ll save an additional 10% on your purchase--but if you have two or more games in your cart, a 20% discount will be applied instead. So, if you have a few games on your shopping list, now is a great time to pick them up.
Games on sale are available for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC. Aside from the usual assortment of Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six, Far Cry, and Ghost Recon games, you’ll also find some party games like UNO or Monopoly Plus available at great low prices.
If you haven’t yet tried The Division 2, you can pick up the Warlords of New York version for just $18, down from $60. This includes the base game, Warlords of New York DLC, and a level 30 boost to help get you caught up with the competition.
Hundreds of titles are on sale, but you’ll find a few of our favorites below.
Best deals in Ubisoft Autumn Sale
- Anno 1800 -- $20 ($
60)
- Assassin’s Creed -- $6 ($
20)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins: Gold Edition -- $20 ($
100)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla -- $20 ($
60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok -- $20 ($
40)
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York -- $18 ($
60)
- Far Cry 5 -- $12 ($
60)
- Far Cry 6 -- $24 ($
60)
- For Honor -- $7.50 ($
30)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint -- $15 ($
60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $20 ($
60)
- Monopoly Plus -- $6 ($
14)
- Rainbow Six Extraction -- $20 ($
40)
- Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition -- $10 ($
30)
- Rayman Legends -- $7.50 ($
30)
- Riders Republic -- $20 ($
60)
- Steep -- $6 ($
30)
- UNO -- $4 ($
10)
- Watch Dogs Legion -- $13 ($
40)
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Get Splatoon 3 For $49 On Release Day
- The Splatoon 3 Pro Controller Is Available Now
- The Best Gaming And Tech Deals At Amazon
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (3)
- The Biggest Games Releasing In September 2022: Splatoon 3, NBA 2K23, And More
- Get 16 2K Games For Only $18: Borderlands 3, BioShock Collection, And More
- NBA 2K23 Deal Includes Bunch Of Free In-Game Currency
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation