Ubisoft's Huge Autumn Sale Is Live Now - Check Out The Best Deals

Autumn is officially here, and Ubisoft is giving fans a great way to stock up on games as cooler weather (and shortened days) forces everyone back inside. From now until October 13, you can snag a bunch of great games for up to 80% off, including hits such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6.

To make things more enticing, Ubisoft is also offering an additional discount on your purchase when using promo code FRESH at checkout. If you have one game in your cart, you’ll save an additional 10% on your purchase--but if you have two or more games in your cart, a 20% discount will be applied instead. So, if you have a few games on your shopping list, now is a great time to pick them up.

Games on sale are available for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC. Aside from the usual assortment of Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six, Far Cry, and Ghost Recon games, you’ll also find some party games like UNO or Monopoly Plus available at great low prices.

If you haven’t yet tried The Division 2, you can pick up the Warlords of New York version for just $18, down from $60. This includes the base game, Warlords of New York DLC, and a level 30 boost to help get you caught up with the competition.

Hundreds of titles are on sale, but you’ll find a few of our favorites below.

Best deals in Ubisoft Autumn Sale