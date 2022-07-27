Ubisoft's Fighting Game Brawlhalla Adds Assassin's Creed Heroes Ezio And Eivor

Ubisoft's free-to-play fighting game, Brawlhalla, is adding two popular characters from the publisher's Assassin's Creed series. Ezio and Eivor, some of the oldest and newest heroes from Ubisoft's stealthy-stabby series, are now available in Brawlhalla as part of the game's latest Epic Crossover event.

Brawlhalla players can buy Ezio for 7200 Gold or 100 Mammoth coins, while skins for Ezio (Revelations Ezio, Armor of Brutus Ezio, and Asgardian Ezio) are available for 140 Mammoth coins each.

Some of Ezio's abilities include one where he whips out his wrist blade and another where he projects a holographic image of himself that charges forward and stabs his opponent.

As for Eivor, players can purchase both the female and male Eivor for 300 Mammoth coins, and one purchase gets you both. The update also introduces a new Bounty game mode where players take part in three different modes: Rooftop Rumble, Ghost Rooftop Rumble, and Assassin's Brawl. New maps, Florence Rooftop and Florence Terrace, are also new to Brawlhalla today.

Elsewhere, the Brawlhalla update adds a new KO effect featuring the Assassin's Creed desynchronization screen, a new Leap of Faith emote, and eight new avatars.

Brawlhalla has reach more than 80 million players, and Ezio and Eivor are just the latest addition to the character roster that now stretches past 50 characters. The game is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC, as well as iOS and Android.

2022 is the 15th anniversary of the Assassin's Creed series, and Ubisoft has more in store. The publisher is holding an event in September where it will reveal "the future of Assassin's Creed," and this may include details on the next games in the series.