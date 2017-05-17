Ubisoft's E3 2017 Press Conference Dated

Ubisoft has announced its E3 2017 press conference will be held on June 12 at 1 PM PT / 9 PM BST / 4 PM ET. The event will be held at the Orpheum Theatre and, as with most press E3 conferences, will be available to watch online via streams.

On May 16 Ubisoft held an earnings call and officially confirmed a number of new titles set for release in its current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2018. These include Far Cry 5, The Crew 2, and a new Assassin's Creed title. Additionally, Ubisoft also has South Park: The Fractured But Whole in the pipeline.

Save the date! #UbiE3 goes live from the Orpheum Theatre on June 12th at 1pm PT. Stay tuned for the latest... pic.twitter.com/vHHLqnTJXc — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 16, 2017

These games will undoubtedly be shown during Ubisoft's E3 2017 press conference, but the French developer and publisher also has a history of pulling out a few surprises. In the past it has ended its press conferences by showing off new IPs such as Watch Dogs and Steep, so it may be that another new property is revealed this year.

Meanwhile, Sony's E3 2017 press conference will take place on June 12 at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET (2 AM GMT on June 13), while Microsoft's Xbox event is scheduled June 11, starting at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET. Nintendo's E3 show kicks off on June 13 at 9AM PST/5PM BST, when it will have the "Nintendo Spotlight."