Ubisoft Writes Prince Of Persia Remake FAQ So You'll Stop Asking About It

Hey, remember that Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake that Ubisoft announced a while ago? Well, though we haven't heard much about it in the intervening years, Ubisoft wants you to know that the project is definitely not canceled. Indeed, it seems that the company is tired of talking about it.

In a tweet, Ubisoft acknowledged that many fans continually ask about the Sands of Time remake, which necessitated an update. The article clarifies that the remake is not cancelled in bold font, and that the project is in development at Ubisoft Montreal. It also states that no other games in the series are being remade, at least at this time. (Sorry, Warrior Within fans.)

The article goes on to say that the remake does not have a release date, and that all existing preorders for the game have been cancelled and refunded. Back in June, Ubisoft confirmed that the game's development had moved to its Montreal studio after being worked on by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai.

First released in 2003, Sands of Time is one of the most beloved 3D platformers of all time. The last entry in the series, The Forgotten Sands, was released in 2010. Prince of Persia isn't the only project with developmental troubles at Ubisoft. Recently, Beyond Good & Evil 2 became the most-delayed major game ever, passing Duke Nukem Forever's record of 5,156 days earlier this year. Talk about a dubious distinction.