Ubisoft Will Release More Nintendo Switch Games

Assassin's Creed publisher Ubisoft says it will release more Nintendo Switch games. During an earnings call this week, CEO Yves Guillemot confirmed that, "We will have some Switch games next year." That could be a reference to calendar year 2018 or fiscal year 2018. We're following up with Ubisoft in an attempt to find out.

Either way, Switch fans may be happy to learn that more games are coming from Ubisoft. However, Guillemot did not say which games might be on the way.

Kingdom Battle

It's no surprise that Ubisoft is committing to the Switch, as the console accounted for 19 percent of Ubisoft game sales last quarter; that is just one percentage point behind the Xbox One. This is to say, Switch is a meaningful contributor to Ubisoft's bottom line. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Rayman Legends, and Just Dance 2017 are Ubisoft's main contributors in the area of Switch sales.

During the call, Guillemot said Ubisoft is "very happy" with Switch sales so far. By Nintendo's latest count, the system had sold 7.63 million units worldwide.

Some of Ubisoft's other Switch games include Just Dance 2018 and Monopoly. Looking ahead, Ubisoft is launching Steep and Starlink: Battle for Atlas on the system.

Battle for Atlas is confirmed to launch in 2018 while Steep is without a release date, so those could be the Switch games that Guillemot mentioned during the presentation. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.