Ubisoft Teases New IP, Other Reveals Coming At E3 2017

Ubisoft recently announced that it's working on Far Cry 5, a new Assassin's Creed game, and Crew 2, and it's likely that those games will show up at E3 2017. But today the company released a teaser for its E3 lineup that suggests that it has a lot more to show off.

There's not much actually shown in the video, and that's by design--two Ubisoft employees joke with CEO Yves Guillemot that they had to redact a lot of footage because so much of Ubisoft's lineup hasn't been announced yet. However, it's still possible to glean some information from the teaser. Check it out at the top of this article.

One of those redacted frames says that Ubisoft is saving a new IP to reveal at the conference. We already knew from an earnings call that Ubisoft will release a new IP in the fiscal year from April 2018-March 2019, and it looks like we might get a first glimpse at E3.

In addition, the teaser video reveals that Ubisoft is planning on showing "Easter eggs deemed a PR risk," something that "Yves [will] announce during conference." It also promised "a new feature," but that's left incredibly vague.

Recently, there have been a few leaks seemingly from the new Assassin's Creed game. Earlier this month, a screenshot purported to show the game's protagonist, and this week a leaked promotional t-shirt seemed to confirm the character as Ba Yek. The game is rumored to be called Assassin's Creed: Origins and may be set in Ancient Egypt.

As for Far Cry 5, the game had a big reveal last week, and we learned that it's set in modern-day Montana and focuses on a fanatical doomsday cult. It's due out on February 27 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.