Ubisoft Talks About The Future Of Single-Player Games

The future of single-player games has been a hot topic of discussion following EA's shuttering of Dead Space developer Visceral and the news it would "pivot" the design of the studio's planned single-player Star Wars game. Now, another major publisher, Ubisoft, has shared its thoughts on whether single-player games can continue to thrive in an industry that has been increasingly focusing on games-as-services.

During an investors call, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot shared his thoughts on single-player games, and he remains positive about their potential. "Those types of games can continue to sell for a long time," Guillemot said. He noted that introducing mechanics like RPG elements to single-player games can increase their appeal because they extend the game's replayability. Guillemot also said that Ubisoft is working on implementing user-generated content to entice players to continue playing these kinds of titles longer periods of time.

Despite the controversy surrounding EA's decision, EA insists its decision to overhaul Visceral's Star Wars game wasn't because it was a single-player title. This past year has also proven that single-player games are still an important part of the industry. Ubisoft's own Assassin's Creed Origins serves as a prime example; the game has sold twice as many copies as the series' previous installment, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, over the titles' first 10 days on the market. Notably, Origins also incorporates RPG elements and will continue to be supported with a slate of new content, including an educational Discovery Tour mode that will be added for free next year.

Ubisoft's crossover Switch game, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, is another single-player game that has been remarkably successful for the publisher. That title is the best-selling third-party game on Switch, and Ubisoft anticipates it will have a "stronger than usual" sales tail as Nintendo continues to release more Switch consoles during the holiday season and beyond.