Ubisoft Switch Sale Has Deals On Everything From Assassin's Creed To Rayman

Ubisoft has been one of the Nintendo Switch's biggest third-party supporters over the last few years, and there are a ton of different Ubisoft games on the system. Several of those are currently on sale via the Nintendo eShop, including Assassin's Creed III: Remastered, Rayman Legends, Trials Rising, and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

Hot off the heels of another publisher sale from Ubisoft, the new sale offers even more discounts on the company's Switch games. Assassin's Creed III: Remastered is only $16, while Trials Rising is only $6. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, which is a tremendous and accessible take on the XCOM formula, is usually $60, but is only $15 during the sale. And for one of the best 2D platformers ever made, you can get Rayman Legends for just $10.

Other games included in the sale are South Park: The Stick of Truth and its sequel, South Park: The Fractured but Whole. The two games share the series' signature visuals and writing, but the former game is a more-traditional turn-based RPG while the latter has some strategy and spacing elements, too. The games are $12 and $15, respectively.

You can also get a few other classic and gorgeous Ubisoft games via the sale. Valiant Hearts: The Great War is $5, and the adventure-puzzle game follows several people during World War 1 in an inspiring and heartbreaking tale. Child of Light pays excellent tribute to old-school role-playing games and is also $5.

The best games and deals available in the sale are roundup up below, and click the button to see the full list on the Nintendo eShop.

Best Ubisoft deals on Nintendo Switch eShop