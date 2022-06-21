Ubisoft Summer Sale Is Live - Check Out The Best Game Deals

Ubisoft’s gigantic Summer Sale is now live, offering huge price cuts on some of the studio's most popular games. The event runs until July 6, and until then you’ll find Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Extraction, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and more at some of their best prices of the year.

Now is a great time to catch up on the Assassin’s Creed series, as the Mythology Pack is listed for just $48, down from $160. The bundle includes Valhalla, Origins, and Odyssey--the three latest games in the long-running franchise. If you just need Valhalla, it’s currently down to $24.

Beyond today’s hits, the Summer Sale has a bunch of older games on sale. This includes Anno 1800, Beyond Good and Evil, and Far Cry 4. And if you’re looking for something a bit more relaxing, consider picking up a digital version of UNO for just four bucks.

To coincide with the game discounts, Ubisoft is also offering 20% off most of its merch when using promo SWEET20. This includes the Orlog Dice Game, Rainbow Six figurines, Valhalla hoodies, and more. The full catalog of eligible gear can be found on the official Ubisoft website .

Once you’re done searching for merch, be sure to check out the entire library of discounted games--we’ve highlighted some of our favorite deals below.

Best deals on Ubisoft Store