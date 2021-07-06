Ubisoft Starting Game Dev Studio In Sydney, According To Job Listings

It seems Ubisoft is preparing to ramp up its game development divisions, as a series of new job posts suggest a Sydney-based studio is set to open.

Ubisoft posted 12 new openings on its jobs portal, all of which are based in Sydney, Australia. According to Screen Hub, offices in the Australian region specialize in sales, marketing, and distribution. However, it's looking like Ubisoft may want to tap the creative talent in the country. The listings suggest this Sydney studio will work on some online multiplatform AAA title.

The senior core engineer, for example, is someone that will work on "a new multiplatform AAA project." Meanwhile, the gameplay engineer will collaborate with the company's San Francisco office to "create fun experiences" while working with a "cohesive online game team."

Furthermore, Ubisoft may be prioritizing realism with this Sydney-based studio. The senior animator will emphasize "realistic physics with character movement and motivation through acting." As will the environment artist, who will be in charge of creating "a multiplayer game in a realistic setting."

According to each job listing, Ubisoft's Sydney office currently "comprises of 29 people" dedicated to bringing games to the Australian market via distribution, finance, marketing, operations, sales, and now, game development. The company wrote that the culture in the office is "unique and vibrant"

We've reached out to Ubisoft and will update this post should we hear back.