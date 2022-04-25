Ubisoft Shuts Down Online Services For 90 Older Games

Ubisoft has shut down online services for 90 games across multiple platforms. The game's will still remain playable and offline features for each game should still function as normal.

Ubisoft notes that in-game news and player statistics in each affected game have also been disabled. For any of the games that used Ubisoft Connect services, units and challenges have been disabled. What Ubisoft describes as "ULC" (Unlockable Content) such as additional maps or skins in all of the affected games have been disabled as well, without a new means to unlock them. PC players who have previously unlocked such content will be locked out of it, while console players can still enjoy the unlocked content unless save game files for that particular game are reset.

The full list of games includes numerous beloved and critically acclaimed titles, ranging from single-player games like Assassin's Creed 2 to more multiplayer focused titles like Rainbow Six Vegas and its sequel. A long list of Just Dance titles are also losing online features.

While some games are only losing servers for select platforms--games like Just Dance 2016 through Just Dance 2018 are only losing online support for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Wii but will still be playable online on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Wii U--others, like Rainbow Six Vegas 1 and 2, are losing online support entirely. Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory is losing online features on PC, while Splinter Cell: Double Agent will lose its online components across all available platforms.

Ubisoft has not yet provided a reason for the shuttering of the online services for the affected games. A full list of Ubisoft titles and their respective platforms that are losing online functionality can be found on Ubisoft's official "Help" article on the subject.