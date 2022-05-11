Ubisoft Reveals Release Timing For Avatar Game, Mario + Rabbids Sequel, And Skull & Bones

As part of Ubisoft's latest earnings briefing, the company confirmed that it has more games in development right now than ever before in its history, and this includes a handful of big-name games coming out in the next year.

For FY 2022-23 (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023), Ubisoft will release a handful of high-profile games, including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and Skull & Bones. Ubisoft did not announce specific release dates for any of these projects, but the Avatar game launching around the time of Avatar: The Way of Water this December would seemingly make sense.

Additionally, Ubisoft teased it will have "other exciting titles" on the way, as well as new free-to-play games based on the company's "biggest IPs." One of these projects is likely the new free-to-play The Division: Heartland game. As for the "other exciting titles," there is a rumor that Ubisoft will release a smaller-scale Assassin's Creed game starring the Valhalla character Basim in 2022 or 2023.

Ubisoft also mentioned on the call that it has new IPs in development, one of which is likely the recently revealed arena battle game Project Q. The next new IP from Ubisoft to come is Roller Champions, which is slated for release later in 2022. There are also more mobile games in the works based on Ubisoft franchises like Rainbow Six and The Division.

Also during the earnings briefing, Ubisoft briefly touched on the ongoing rumors that the company might be sold. CEO Yves Guillemot said Ubisoft has everything it needs to stay independent. The company is, however, reviewing offers as it is required to do as a publicly traded company, management said. It was recently reported that private equity firms are interested in acquiring or partnering with Ubisoft.