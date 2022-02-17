Ubisoft Reveals New Game Sales Stats, Says It's Not Looking To Sell But Would Entertain Buyout Offer

French gaming publisher Ubisoft has released its latest earnings report, shining a light on how well the company is performing from a financial perspective and providing insights into its biggest games. Additionally, management discussed the possibility of being acquired amid the rush of big buyouts happening in gaming lately.

In terms of game performance, Rainbow Six Siege continued to shine for Ubisoft, adding 10 million players in the past 12 months to reach more than 80 million unique active players overall. The series recently expanded with Rainbow Six Extraction, and Ubisoft reported that it has reached 5 million players so far.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was also a bright spot for Ubisoft. Specifically, its net bookings and Player Recurring Investment AKA microtransactions proved to be successful, growing by 70% and 80% compared to Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Valhalla's major Dawn of Ragnarok expansion arrives in March.

Far Cry 6 also did good numbers for Ubisoft, with playtime per player and microtransaction sales improving compared to Far Cry 5. Additionally, Riders Republic did well for Ubisoft, with playtime and spending growing substantially compared to the company's last extreme sports game, Steep. The publisher said Riders Republic is shaping up to be a "long and profitable seller" for the company.

Looking ahead, Ubisoft said it has "unmatched production scale and creative firepower" to lead the company into the future. "We are investing in promising new technologies, and we have increasing access to all distribution venues, platforms, geographies and business models leveraging the strength of our brands. We could not be prouder of our teams' work on what is the richest pipeline of games in Ubisoft's history."

Some of Ubisoft's upcoming games include The Division: Heartland, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Assassin's Creed Infinity, and a new Star Wars game. Ubisoft is also releasing Skull & Bones and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in the relatively near future.

As for a potential sale, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said the company is not looking to sell at the moment and feels confident in its financial position and sees the value of its many franchises. That being said, Guillemot said Ubisoft and its board of directors would entertain an offer to be acquired.

It's already been a big year for big gaming buyouts, as Microsoft is proposing to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, while Sony is moving to buy Bungie for $3.6 billion. Take-Two is buying Zynga for $12.7 billion.

For Ubisoft's fiscal Q3 ending December 31, the company reported net bookings of €746.1 million, which the publisher said was in line with its expectations. Ubisoft is holding an earnings call to discuss these results and answer questions, so keep checking back with GameSpot for more.