Ubisoft Reveals Arena Battler Project Q, Doesn't Have NFTs

Ubisoft has officially announced Project Q, a team battle arena game that is currently in early development. Ubisoft added that the game is not a battle royale, but will feature a variety of "fun" PvP modes.

Project Q won't be tied to Ubisoft's NFT program, Quartz, and registration for updates are now live on the Ubisoft website. Project Q's existence was hinted at last year in a leaked Nvidia GeForce Now database, which also listed Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 PC ports and XCOM 3.

So, we heard you heard... 🤷

‍Introducing codename “Project Q”, a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience! The game is in early development and we will keep testing, so for now all you can do is register for upcoming tests: https://t.co/TMRKwiUzbJ pic.twitter.com/hZ40OkPdum — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 23, 2022

Exputer also added more detail and alleged leaked footage, which shows off the game's faster Fortnite-like action pace and low player-count. Unlike Epic's Fortnite, Project Q appears to place an emphasis on melee abilities and chaining together martial arts attacks with unique abilities, while projectile weapons function as a last resort because of the acrobatic gameplay.

Ubisoft's previous entry in the free-to-play market, Hyper Scape, was launched in August 2020 and struggled to find an audience that could rival Fortnite or Warzone. After almost two years, Ubisoft has pulled the plug on the battle royale game and has announced that Hyper Scape servers will be shut down on April 28.

Further details on Project Q are likely to be revealed at the next Ubisoft Forward event, which is rumored to be loaded with new game reveals and first-look gameplay from upcoming projects.