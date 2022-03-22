Ubisoft Reportedly Planning Showcase For New Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Immortals Sequel, And More

In what could be its biggest showcase to date, it's claimed that Ubisoft has some big reveals planned for 2022.

Ubisoft is reportedly gearing up to host a "massive" showcase event, which could include reveals of a new Prince of Persia game and an Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel.

That's according to a report on XFire by Tom Henderson, who claims that he has been in contact with "several sources with direct knowledge" of Ubisoft's plans and that the company has around 20 games lined up and ready for a fresh reveal. Some of these games are already public knowledge, like the live service-focused Assasin's Creed Infinity, and the long-in-development Beyond Good and Evil 2.

Other reveals are focused on games that have been rumored to be in development at Ubisoft but have yet to be officially confirmed, such as Assassin's Creed Rift, which stars Valhalla's Basim.

A new Prince of Persia title would be surprising, given the current remake of Sands of Time by Ubisoft Pune's--which has been subject to several delays--and Ubisoft Montpellier's rumored Ori-inspired 2.5D platformer.

Other games rumored to be shown off include Skull & Bones, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the Splinter Cell remake, The Crew 3, Ghost Recon Frontline, and several mobile games.

Having just launched Rainbow Six Extraction, the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and several pieces of DLC for Far Cry 6 that included a Rambo crossover, Ubisoft's upcoming slate still has Rocksmith+, Rollerballers, and The Division: Heartland tentatively scheduled for a 2022 release.

Ubisoft is no stranger to hosting its own show either, as two Ubisoft Forward showcases have been livestreamed in the past. Ubisoft is said to have been aiming for this event to occur at a time where it wouldn't face major competition, presumably meaning it wouldn't come during the usual E3 period.

It's suggested, however, that current world events--likely referencing Russia's invasion of Ukraine--have upended those plans, so it's unclear when the event is now slated to take place.

