Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Ratchet & Clank Review Cold War Season 4 Trailer Apple iOS15 Reveal Final Fantasy XIV Reaper Class Battlefield 6 Reveal

Ubisoft Quietly Revealed Rainbow Six Extraction Name Change Last Month And Nobody Noticed

Ubisoft recently announced that the former Rainbow Six Quarantine is now Extraction, but a public document revealed the name change a month ago.

By on

Comments

Rainbow Six Quarantine was first revealed at E3 2019, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic (among other factors) Ubisoft to rename the game to Rainbow Six Extraction. Though that move was announced on June 7, it turns out that the new name was revealed in a public document from a month before, but very few people noticed.

As noted by Axios gaming editor Stephen Totilo, Ubisoft listed the new title in public financial documents back in May. Though it's not clear that the title was final at that point, the snippet of text that Totilo links in his tweet lists Rainbow Six Extraction along with Far Cry 6 as two games that were postponed to the next financial year due to COVID-19. (Note that Far Cry 6 is still listed for an October 2021 release date; the financial year and the calendar year differ substantially.)

Click To Unmute
  1. Fortnite Season 7 Chapter 2 Battle Pass Trailer
  2. Fortnite Season 7 Chapter 2 Story Trailer
  3. MORE Battlefield's Busted Guns Of All Time
  4. Dying Light: Hellraid – "The Prisoner" Cinematic Trailer
  5. Guilty Gear Strive - Official Opening Movie Cinematic Trailer
  6. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Video Review
  7. Guilty Gear Strive - Official Cinematic Launch Trailer
  8. 12 Things You Didn't Know About Sonic The Hedgehog
  9. Run Die Run Again - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  10. Fire Tonight - Official Gameplay Trailer
  11. Vertigo - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  12. Ynglet - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Rainbow Six Extraction - Official Title Reveal Trailer

While details like this are occasionally revealed due to public disclosures of sensitive documents, there have been a lot of examples recently, particularly due to the Epic vs. Apple trial. For example, we learned from public records that Fortnite earns almost half its revenue on PS4, that Xbox thought that Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Prime 4 might come out in 2020, and Fortnite made a staggering $9 billion in revenue in two years.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)