Ubisoft Montreal Office Involved In Ongoing Police Operation

A situation is in progress at an Ubisoft Montreal studio, prompting a police tactical intervention group response.

A police tactical intervention team is involved in an operation at Ubisoft Montreal headquarters, according to early reports from Canadian news sources including Journal de Montreal. It was originally reported as a hostage situation, but that is unconfirmed. The situation has prompted a police response including a tactical intervention group.

Ubisoft has employees working both from home and from the office. Eric Pope, community developer on Hyper Scape, said he was on a call with employees who had to "leave abruptly." Pope also pointed out seeing his team on the roof via the news, supporting the report that some employees fled through the roof exit. Another employee on Twitter said, "team here is safe," but colleagues in another building are "still stuck."

Montreal police have requested that civilians stay clear of the area near the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur.

Police reportedly told Radio-Canada that the situation is related to an armed robbery. It has also said there are no injuries reported right now.

Ubisoft issued a statement to GameSpot: "We are aware of the situation and working with local authorities."

This story is developing.

