Ubisoft Montreal Office Involved In Ongoing Police Operation

A police tactical intervention team is involved in an operation at Ubisoft Montreal headquarters, according to early reports from Canadian news sources including Journal de Montreal. It was originally reported as a hostage situation, but that is unconfirmed. The situation has prompted a police response including a tactical intervention group.

Ubisoft has employees working both from home and from the office. Eric Pope, community developer on Hyper Scape, said he was on a call with employees who had to "leave abruptly." Pope also pointed out seeing his team on the roof via the news, supporting the report that some employees fled through the roof exit. Another employee on Twitter said, "team here is safe," but colleagues in another building are "still stuck."

I’m safe, team here is safe, going home. — Anouk Wolf-Kissed Total Landscaping (@Valskuiken) November 13, 2020

My colleagues in the building next are still stuck, Please send good wishes — Anouk Wolf-Kissed Total Landscaping (@Valskuiken) November 13, 2020

Montreal police have requested that civilians stay clear of the area near the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur.

There is an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur. We ask people to avoid the area. The #SPVM is currently validating information and more details will follow. pic.twitter.com/44PjWzsCOh — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

Police reportedly told Radio-Canada that the situation is related to an armed robbery. It has also said there are no injuries reported right now.

Police have told Radio-Canada's Kim Vermette that the operation near the Ubisoft building in Montreal seems to be related to an armed robbery. — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) November 13, 2020

Officers have been sent to the location following a 911 call. Specialized #SPVM officers are on site inspecting the premises. There are no injuries reported. https://t.co/omrH0sYHbQ — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

Ubisoft issued a statement to GameSpot: "We are aware of the situation and working with local authorities."

This story is developing.