Ubisoft Kicks Off Its Best Sale Of The Year
You can save an additional $10 using promo code LEGEND22 at checkout.
Ubisoft is discounting some of its best-selling games through the end of May. The aptly named Legendary Sale is giving you a chance to score Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Siege, Riders Republic, and more at some incredibly low prices. Best of all, you can use promo code LEGEND22 at checkout to earn an additional $10 off any purchase over $15.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is down to an incredible price during the sale. Listed for $24, you can get an additional $10 off using promo code LEGEND22--bringing it to a grand total of $14. Considering it's an absolutely massive open-world game, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck here.
With a Splinter Cell remake in development at Ubisoft, now's a great time to relive some of Sam Fisher's greatest missions. The Splinter Cell Collection is on sale for just $18, down from $90, and includes Chaos Theory, Double Agent, Conviction Deluxe, and Blacklist Deluxe. You can also scoop up the classic Chaos Theory for just three bucks as a standalone purchase.
Other popular titles on sale include Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Immortals Fenyx Rising, Rainbow Six Extraction, and The Division 2. Dozens of great games can be found in the catalog, so swing by and cash in on the discounts while you can.
Best deals on Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Gold Edition -- $25 ($
100)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $24 ($
60)
- The Division 2 -- $5 ($
30)
- Far Cry 5 -- $12 ($
60)
- Far Cry 6 -- $30 ($
60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $17 ($
40)
- Prince of Persia: Sands of Time -- $2 ($
10)
- Rainbow Six Extraction: Deluxe Edition -- $25 ($
50)
- Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition -- $10 ($
30)
- Riders Republic -- $30 ($
60)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole -- $13 ($
50)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth -- $8 ($
30)
- Splinter Cell Chaos Theory -- $3 ($
10)
- Splinter Cell Collection -- $18 ($
90)
- Steep: X Games Gold Edition -- $10 ($
50)
- Watch Dogs: Legion -- $13 ($
40)
