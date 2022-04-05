Ubisoft Is Reportedly Making A Hero Shooter Battle Royale

A new report states that Ubisoft is far from done attempting to break into the battle royale space, with a new third-person hero shooter take on the genre tentatively titled Pathfinder reportedly in early stages of development at Ubisoft Montreal.

The report comes from Tom Henderson via Exputer, who says he has seen images and videos of the game in-action and that it looks similar to Ubisoft's current battle royale, Hyper Scape, but more "cartoony in nature."

Pathfinder is said to be a PvPvE take on battle royale, with players having to battle both AI enemies and other competitors as they work their way towards the center of a map to defeat a boss-like enemy. To reach the boss in the center, players will need to breach an outer and inner wall via a series of gates, with the gates that are breachable or locked changing on a per-match basis.

Henderson reports that the game will be a "hero shooter," in that there will be different playable characters to choose from that each have their own unique abilities. Pathfinder will also reportedly have a Destiny-like social space where players can shop, test out weapons at a firing range, join events, and interact with other players.

Pathfinder is coming from the same studio that made 2020's Hyper Scape, which is set to shut down on April 28. In a statement announcing the closing of the Hyper Scape servers, Ubisoft stated it would take "key learnings" from the failed battle royale into future products.

If and when Pathfinder is officially revealed, it won't be the only Ubisoft battle royale game in the works. Ubisoft revealed the free-to-play Ghost Recon: Frontline last year, only to delay a planned multiplayer test for the game indefinitely in order to create "the best experience possible."