Ubisoft+ Is Being Added To PS Plus Extra And Premium In June
Ubisoft's subscription service will launch with 27 games as part of the new PS Plus next month.
As part of the refreshed PlayStation Plus launching next month in the US, Ubisoft+ Classics is being bundled into the PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers. Ubisoft+ Classics will launch with 27 curated games on June 13 in the US, and the lineup is expected to grow to around 50 games by the end of the year. The initial list includes Assassin's Creed Valhalla, For Honor, and a few Trials games in case you have a few controllers lying around that you don't mind breaking.
Ubisoft+, the more standard version of the service that offers day-one releases, classic games, and premium editions, will be added to PlayStation at a later date. The service will also be coming to Xbox in the future and more of its games will be made available through Game Pass as part of a new deal between the companies.
As revealed earlier today, the new PS Plus library will feature a healthy selection of contemporary and classic games. While the offerings do lean further towards more modern titles, the partial list so far is populated with retro games such as Ape Escape, Tekken 2, and Syphon Filter. Any of the games on that list that you purchased digitally can be downloaded free of charge on PS4 and PS5 and will benefit from quality-of-life upgrades.
To get more details on what to expect, you can check out GameSpot's guide on PS Plus pricing and everything else that we know about it.
Ubisoft+ Classics games on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- For Honor
- The Crew 2
- Child of Light
- Eagle Flight
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 3 Remaster
- Far Cry 4
- Legendary Fishing
- Risk: Urban Assault
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Junkies
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- STEEP
- The Crew
- The Division
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon Game
- Trials Rising
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolves Within
- ZOMBI
