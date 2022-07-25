Ubisoft Insists Roller Champions Isn't Canceled After Rumors

Ubisoft has released a statement insisting that Roller Champions, its free-to-play roller derby game, isn't getting canceled. This statement comes after a rumor that the game would be canned after Season 3.

Ubisoft has released a statement on Twitter, reaffirming its commitment to Roller Champions, stating that the game isn't being canceled. This is in response to Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb stating on the XboxEra podcast that a source told him the game would be canceled after Season 3. Roller Champions is currently in its first season, Disco Fever.

Hello Champions! Let’s clear it out of the way first, Roller Champions isn’t getting cancelled, and Ubisoft fully supports it.

You can rest assured we’ll keep you updated as we roll forward.

Full statement: pic.twitter.com/U8mfQRZRoH — Roller Champions (@RollerChampions) July 25, 2022

In the statement, Ubisoft said that Roller Champions current season is going to be extended so that the developer can focus on making needed improvements to the game, with the main concern being the ability to send cross-platform invites to other players. The statement does not say how long the current season is going to be extended but Ubisoft did say that it has exciting plans for the next few seasons.

GameSpot has reached out to Ubisoft for comment.

Ubisoft had previously shared a list of priorities for Roller Champions, with crash reductions, ranked matchmaking improvements, and cross-platform invites being the highest priority. Ranked experience improvements and an adjustment of quit-time bans and rank impacts following that. Ubisoft also said that Roller Champions looked at Rainbow Six Siege and Hyper Scape when planning its live-service elements.