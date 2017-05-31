Ubisoft Has A New Logo

Ubisoft has debuted a new logo that will replace the iconic blue swirl you've been seeing in front of Assassin's Creed, Tom Clancy, and Far Cry games for the last few years.

It's not a drastic redesign and, for the most part, the swirl stays intact. The major difference between the old logo and the new one is that it no longer has the blue color scheme, and instead uses thick black or white lines to form the swirl.

"Today, we create worlds--worlds that live as video games, comics, movies, TV shows, books, and amusement park rides," Ubisoft said in a statement. "Our new logo is minimalist, modern, and monochromatic. It’s a window into our worlds, giving a preview of what’s to come by highlighting the artistry that goes into creating them.

"The swirl and the letter O are both deliberately created to be reminiscent of hand-drawn shapes and represent our human qualities of enthusiasm, curiosity, and the grain de folie that Ubisoft is known for."

It continued: "With this new look, we proudly embrace our role as a creator of worlds and invite you, the players, to continue playing, engaging, and growing with us. As we move towards our most exciting time of the year (E3!), you will see this new emblem take on the colors and textures of our worlds, and we can't wait to hear what you all think."

Ubisoft has announced its E3 2017 press conference will be held on June 12 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST. The event will be held at the Orpheum Theatre and, as with most press E3 conferences, will be available to watch online via streams.

Early in May, Ubisoft confirmed a new Assassin's Creed, Far Cry 5, and The Crew 2 will be out during the current fiscal year, which runs through March 31, 2018. These games will no doubt take centre stage during its E3 press conference.