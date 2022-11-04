Ubisoft Games Could Be Returning To Steam

It looks like Ubisoft's games could be coming back to the Steam platform after several years of being off of it. One such game could be Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

A Github user by the name of YoobieRe discovered that the source code for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ubisoft Connect page has been recently updated and now contains the word "Steam." Specifically, it reads, "Internal Dev/QC - Assassin's Creed Valhalla [STEAM]."

In a statement to Insider Gaming, Ubisoft said, "We don't comment on rumors and speculation."

If Ubisoft's games are returning to Valve's platform, it would be a big deal considering that Ubisoft has been favoring releasing its games on PC through the Epic Games Store as well as its own launcher. Ubisoft's last Steam release was Trials Rising back on February 26, 2019, nearly four years ago.

Interestingly, the upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage is listed for a PC release, but it only has an Epic Games Store page and not a Steam one. It's possible that Ubisoft is continuing its relationship with Epic Games and Steam.

In GameSpot's Assassin's Creed Valhalla review, we said, "Despite its strong connection to past games, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is more than capable of standing on its own. It takes a little while to build momentum, but when it hits its stride, Valhalla is a confident Assassin's Creed title that takes a few narrative risks which, as a whole, pay off."