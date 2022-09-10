Ubisoft Games Are Coming To Netflix, Including A New Assassin's Creed Title

As Netflix continues to build out its gaming division, the company is beefing up its library of mobile titles with games from Ubisoft.

As part of Ubisoft Forward today, the publisher announced that it is releasing multiple titles for Netflix Games, including Valiant Hearts 2 (January 2023), Mighty Quest 2 (2023), and a new Assassin's Creed title (no date). There will be no ads or in-app purchases for any of these games.

Netflix's gaming boss, Mike Verdu, appeared in a video during Ubisoft Forward. But he did not share any concrete details on Ubisoft's upcoming games for Netflix.

Netflix is aiming to have a library of 50+ titles available for subscribers by the end of 2022, and partnering with studios like Ubisoft seems to be a way to help the company get there.

In addition to partnering with big studios like Ubisoft, Netflix has kept busy buying up game studios, including Boss Fight Entertainment, Next Games, and Night School Studio.

Additionally, Netflix and Ubisoft are working together on a live-action TV series, which was originally announced in 2020.