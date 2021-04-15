Ubisoft Forward Presentation Planned For June During E3 2021

Ubisoft has announced that its next Ubisoft Forward livestream takes place on Sunday, June 12 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. This digital presentation falls on the first day of E3's all-virtual showcase, which runs from June 12-15.

Ubisoft provided no other details about its upcoming livestream. On the company's official website announcing the news, Ubisoft told viewers to "stay tuned for all the latest information about the lineup and announcements form our teams around the world." It's unclear what Ubisoft will reveal during the presentation.

What Is Ubisoft Working On Now?

Despite not knowing what might make an appearance during Ubisoft Forward, the company has a few projects in the works that we may get another glimpse at.

There's the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake that was unveiled during last year's Ubisoft Forward event. However, it's been delayed indefinitely, so there's no guarantee it will show up this year. Riders Republic is another game that made a splash during Ubisoft Forward 2020, but it too has been delayed to later this year. Skull & Bones missed a September 10 event because the project has a "new vision," but developer Ubisoft Singapore said more details are expected this year. And we can't forget about Ubisoft's heavyweights, Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine (which will get a new name), that have been delayed past March 2021.

E3 2021 is set to return this year as a "reimagined, all-virtual" showcase. Various major industry players, including Konami and Xbox, have signed up for the event. GameSpot will be streaming everything that happens as one of E3 2021's media partners. You can expect breaking news, interviews, videos, and much more, alongside the return of the Play For All charity event.