Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 Stream: How To Watch

Ubisoft has a lot of games in the works, some of which we know almost nothing about. However, we'll most likely get some information at Ubisoft's big E3 2021 event, which will take place on June 12. Check below for more information on when the stream will occur, how to watch it, and what it might feature.

Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 Stream Start Time

Ubisoft's event will kick off on Saturday, June 12, at 12 PM PT/3 PM ET/8 PM BST. This is the first day of E3 2021, which is fully remote this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chances are good that it'll be similar to previous Ubisoft Forward events, which included game announcements, gameplay reveals, and some developer commentary.

How To Watch Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 Stream

The company has yet to specify where it'll stream the event. Past Ubisoft Forwards were streamed through the company's YouTube channel and Twitch channel, as well as on GameSpot. As soon as Ubisoft announces more details, we will update this story and include an embedded stream.

What To Expect

Ubisoft has already announced a handful of games that are currently in the works at its studios, and chances are we'll get updates on each of them. Far Cry 6 is coming on October 7, and Ubisoft just recently revealed gameplay for the title. In addition, the extreme sports game Riders Republic and the roller derby game Roller Champions are scheduled for launch later this year, as is Rainbow Six Quarantine. We could conceivably get updates for some long-in-development titles like Skull and Bones and Beyond Good and Evil 2, although these are less likely.

Ubisoft is just one of many companies holding events during E3 2021. For more information about the rest of E3, be sure to check out our roundup of all the E3 2021 livestreams that are currently scheduled.