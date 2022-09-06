Ubisoft Forward 2022 Will Hand Out Free Game DLC For Watching

Ubisoft’s online showcase, Ubisoft Forward, kicks off on September 10 and will have a few bonuses for anyone watching on Twitch. Those watching on Twitch will be eligible to earn Twitch drop rewards for multiple games such as Skull and Bones, Rainbow Six Siege, Roller Champions, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. To get the rewards, you'll need to watch the stream on either Ubisoft's official channel or through a number of official co-streamers.

The full list of rewards include:

Watch for 15 minutes and earn the "Skull Logo Emblem" in Skull and Bones

Watch for 30 minutes and earn the "Explosive Detail Charm" in Rainbow Six Siege

Watch for 45 minutes and earn the "RC22 Original Cosmetic" in Roller Champions

Watch for 60 minutes and earn the "Sphinx Tattoo Set" in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

If you prefer to watch on another platform and the listed rewards aren't too appealing, Ubisoft Forward can also be viewed on the company's YouTube channel. Starting at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET, the stream will feature "exciting news" on upcoming games, but Ubisoft hasn't revealed many details. What has been confirmed so far is Assassin's Creed Mirage, the first new entry in the series since 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla and its rumored that a remake of the original Assassin's Creed is also due for a reveal soon.

Skull and Bones will also be in the spotlight, as that pirate naval simulator is scheduled to launch on November 8. Beyond those titles, the recently delayed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and an open-world Star Wars game could also show up, and Rainbow Six Siege, For Honor, and Roller Champions will probably make appearances as well.