Ubisoft Confirms It Isn't Making A Blade Video Game

Ubisoft has confirmed that it won't be making a video game based on Marvel's resident vampire-hunter Blade. News about a potential solo Blade game first hit the rumor mill when YouTuber JorRaptor spotted an Instagram post by actor Edwin Gaffney, which also featured his colleague Alex Martin in the shot.

Gaffney posted in the description that he had just wrapped up work, with Ubisoft, mocap, and performance capture hashtags listed below. A second photo showed Gaffney holding a clapperboard that had the production titled "Marvel" and alongside the image of him holding a sword prop, Joraptor released a video where he speculated that Ubisoft was working on a Marvel game.

With that theory out in the wild, Ubisoft squashed the rumors with a tweet today. "Sorry to slice up the rumors, we're not making a Blade game but we can't wait to see what our friends at Marvel Studios are cooking up for next year's movie," Ubisoft tweeted.

Fans of Blade will have to wait until 2023 to see the Daywalker back in action. Blade is one of the playable characters in Marvel's Midnight Suns, a tactical RPG being developed by XCOM studio Firaxis, and he'll be back on the big screen on November 3, 2023, this time portrayed by Mahershala Ali.

Blade originally rose to fame in the 1998 solo film that starred Wesley Snipes as the title character, and went on to reprise the role in 2002's Blade II and 2004's Blade Trinity. The first film got Game Boy and PlayStation tie-in games, and Blade II got a PS2 and Xbox game that was considered to be one of the worst games of the year.