Ubisoft CEO Responds To Employee Letter Demanding Lasting Structural Change

Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, has release a statement in response to the hundreds of company employees who signed a letter in support of Activision Blizzard workers who staged a massive walkout on Wednesday, July 28.

In the statement, tweeted out by Axios reporter Stephen Totilo, Guillemot said Ubisoft wants to "reiterate our commitment to creating real and lasting change" at the company. He ran through a list of actions Ubisoft has taken in the wake of last year's sexual harassment allegations and toxic workplace accusations. This includes revamping HR processes, installing a new code of conduct, rolling out mandatory training regimens, and hiring new leadership.

Guillemot also talked directly to the employee letter. He said that upper management understands employees want to improve working conditions at Ubisoft, reiterating that this commitment is a priority for everyone involved.

"Yesterday's letter expresses concern from employees who want to make Ubisoft a better place," Guillemot said. "We have heard clearly from this letter that not everyone is confident in the processes that have been put in place to manage misconduct reports. This is a top priority for Anika [Grant, Ubisoft's Chief People Officer who was hired this past April], who continues to ensure they are robust and independent. In addition to our current processes, we are currently recruiting a new VP Global Employee Relations."

The letter, which Totilo states has now been signed by almost 1,000 Ubisoft employees, praised Activision Blizzard workers for organizing a huge walkout to protest the misogyny and sexism that facilitates a "frat boy" culture at the latter game publisher. Simultaneously, the Ubisoft employees called out their own publisher for giving abusers copious second chances.

"It should no longer be a surprise to anyone: employees, executives, journalists, or fans that these heinous acts are going on," the group of Ubisoft employees said. "It is time to stop being shocked. We must demand real steps be taken to prevent them. Those responsible must be held accountable for their actions."

Activision Blizzard is at the center of a recent lawsuit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing that accused the company of creating a culture that demeans and exploits women and people of color. Activision Blizzard--and various current and former executives--have responded in dizzying ways, which ultimately led to a bunch of apologies.