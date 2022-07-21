Ubisoft Cancels Four Games, Including Splinter Cell VR And Ghost Recon Frontline

As it delays two games, Ubisoft has canceled four others.

on

On the same day that Ubisoft delayed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and a "smaller" premium game, the publisher also confirmed that it has canceled four games.

These include the Splinter Cell VR title and Ghost Recon: Frontline, as well as two unannounced titles that Ubisoft did not disclose.

While the Splinter Cell VR game has been canned, fans of the series are getting a remake of the original game. As for Ghost Recon: Frontline, this was a free-to-play battle royale game. As for the other two unannounced games that have now been canceled, it's anyone's guess as to what they might be.

Ubisoft did not give a reason for the cancellation of these four titles. Game development is a highly iterative process and games get canceled all the time, even if we never hear about them. For example, Blizzard cancels about 50% of the games that it begins development on.

While Ubisoft has canceled four games and delayed two others, the company has a number of big projects coming up, including Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones, both of which are releasing this year. In September, Ubisoft will reveal "the future of Assassin's Creed," and many believe this pertains to the rumored new Assassin's Creed game featuring Valhalla's Basim.

