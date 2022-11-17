Ubisoft Black Friday Sale Is Live - Check Out The Best Deals
Explore dangerous sandboxes in these Ubisoft games, that just got big Black Friday discounts.
Ubisoft has an impressive library of games, and if you're looking to save some cash while exploring one of the many sandboxes developed by the company over the years, you're in luck. Early Black Friday deals on a vast number of Ubisoft games are now live, so if you're missing a Far Cry or an Assassin's Creed from your collection, you can plug that gap with these deals.
Some of the bigger discounts on recent games include the complete edition of Assassin's Creed Valhalla for just $50, Washington warzone fun in The Division 2 for just $9, and extreme sports action in Rider's Republic for $20. While it's one of the more forgettable entries in the series, you can grab Far Cry 6 for just under $20 and engage in some tried and trusted FPS adventures while dodging bullets from Giancarlo Esposito.
The delightful Child of Light is a steal at its $4.50 price, while Splinter Cell: Blacklist will cost you even less than that. You can also get the superb Far Cry 4 for $4 (try saying that five times quickly), and plenty of older Assassin's Creed games are on sale as well. For more game deals, you can check out all the Xbox Black Friday specials, best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, and some great PlayStation deals.
Ubisoft Black Friday sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $19.80 (
$60)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition -- $50 (
$120)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition -- $25 (
$100)
- Assassin' Creed Origins -- $12 (
$60)
- Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag -- $6.60 (
$20)
- Rider's Republic -- $20 (
$60)
- Far Cry 6 -- $19.80 (
$60)
- Far Cry 4 -- $4 (
$30)
- Rabbids Party of Legends -- $30 (
$40)
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Ultimate Edition -- $30 (
$120)
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition -- $10 (
$30)
- The Division 2 -- $9 (
$30)
- Rainbow Six Extraction -- $16 (
$40)
- Splinter Cell: Blacklist -- $4 (
$30)
- Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition -- $25 (
$100)
- Steep -- $6 (
$30)
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition -- $18 (
$90)
- Child of Light -- $4.50 (
$15)
- Ghost Recon: Future Soldier -- $6.25 (
$25)
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands Gold Edition -- $20 (
$80)
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
