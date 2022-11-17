Ubisoft Black Friday Sale Is Live - Check Out The Best Deals

Ubisoft has an impressive library of games, and if you're looking to save some cash while exploring one of the many sandboxes developed by the company over the years, you're in luck. Early Black Friday deals on a vast number of Ubisoft games are now live, so if you're missing a Far Cry or an Assassin's Creed from your collection, you can plug that gap with these deals.

Some of the bigger discounts on recent games include the complete edition of Assassin's Creed Valhalla for just $50, Washington warzone fun in The Division 2 for just $9, and extreme sports action in Rider's Republic for $20. While it's one of the more forgettable entries in the series, you can grab Far Cry 6 for just under $20 and engage in some tried and trusted FPS adventures while dodging bullets from Giancarlo Esposito.

The delightful Child of Light is a steal at its $4.50 price, while Splinter Cell: Blacklist will cost you even less than that. You can also get the superb Far Cry 4 for $4 (try saying that five times quickly), and plenty of older Assassin's Creed games are on sale as well. For more game deals, you can check out all the Xbox Black Friday specials, best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, and some great PlayStation deals.

Ubisoft Black Friday sale