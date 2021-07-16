Ubisoft Announces Rainbow Six Extraction Delay To January 2022

Ubisoft has announced a delay for its upcoming team-based shooter Rainbow Six: Extraction.

The game will now miss 2021, with a launch target of January 2022. The game was originally announced for a September 16 release date when it was unveiled during E3 2021 last month.

Update:



We are delaying the release of Rainbow Six Extraction until January 2022.



We will use this time to ensure that we bring this immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience to life as we prepare to bring you a truly unique Rainbow Six game.



🔗https://t.co/PuFYrYc3nG — Rainbow Six Extraction (@R6Extraction) July 16, 2021

Ubisoft made the announcement via a blog post, saying "We are embracing the opportunity to take additional time to bring this vision to life in the way it deserves in January 2022. We are confident this will ensure Rainbow Six Extraction is the immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience we set out to create, and the one you aspire to play."

Rainbow Six Extraction is a team-based co-op shooter featuring 18 operators from Rainbow Six Siege facing off against an alien threat. Players can use each operator's unique gadgets and weaponry to battle the Archaean threat through 12 maps, extracting key objectives and fighting waves of alien hostiles.