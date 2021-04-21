PS Plus Video Pass Warzone Event CoD Cold War Season 3 Heir Apparent Exotic Jeff Kaplan Leaves Blizzard Apple Event

Ubisoft Announces New Assassin's Creed Projects, But No New Games

The new stories will be told not through games but via podcasts, books, and graphic novels across multiple partners.

By on

Comments

The Assassin’s Creed’s universe is receiving a massive expansion as developer Ubisoft has announced multiple new projects in the highly successful franchise, though none of them involve a new game. Instead these new AC projects will instead span multiple books, podcasts, and graphic novels.

Each new project will fall into one of three categories: "Classics" or stories adapted directly from the games, "Chronicles" or new stories starring established characters, and "Originals" which feature brand new characters and settings. The new project formats will include full novels, Chinese comics called "manhuas", and "podcast dramas" with voice actors portraying characters in the story.

Partners joining with Ubisoft in this new initiative include Asmodee Entertainment through its publishing wing Aconyte Books, Dark Horse, and VIZ Media.

"With so many creators from all over Asia delivering innovative content", Julien Fabre, Associate Director of Publishing, said in the official press release, "a priority for Ubisoft has been to forge new relationships with talented partners in the region."

Some of the specific new projects announced include Assassin’s Creed Fragments, a series of young adult novels with the first three books’ settings as 19th Century Japan, 13th Century Scotland, and 17th Century France respectively, and Assassin’s Creed: Blade of Shao Jun, a manga series starring Shao Jun from Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China and a new modern-day protagonist named Lisa.

This is not the first time the franchise has ventured into different media, the most notable examples being the full-length 2016 Assassin’s Creed feature film starring Michael Fassbender and the 2017 comic series Assassin’s Creed: Uprising which marked the end of series antagonist Juno’s story.

More information about each of the new stories announced today can be found at the official site.

The latest game in the franchise was last November's Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which recently saw its next downloadable content pack Wrath of the Druids delayed by two weeks to May 13.

Click To Unmute
  1. COD Warzone Nuke Event: The End of Verdansk
  2. Resident Evil Village Takes Cues From The Series’ Best Entry
  3. Apex Legends “Northstar” Trailer Easter Eggs You Might’ve Missed
  4. Alanah Pearce Answers 24 Questions
  5. Every Mortal Kombat 9 Fatalities Compilation
  6. 16 Minutes Of Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster English Gameplay
  7. Mortal Kombat (2021) Cast Plays Real or Fake Game Character
  8. Genshin Impact - PS5 Gameplay Footage Trailer
  9. Necromunda: Hired Gun - Enter The Hive Trailer
  10. Tales of Arise - Character Story Trailer
  11. Samurai Gunn 2 - Official Wishlist Now Trailer
  12. MLB The Show 21 Video Review

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review

Jason Fanelli on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)