Ubisoft Announces New Assassin's Creed Projects, But No New Games

The Assassin’s Creed’s universe is receiving a massive expansion as developer Ubisoft has announced multiple new projects in the highly successful franchise, though none of them involve a new game. Instead these new AC projects will instead span multiple books, podcasts, and graphic novels.

Each new project will fall into one of three categories: "Classics" or stories adapted directly from the games, "Chronicles" or new stories starring established characters, and "Originals" which feature brand new characters and settings. The new project formats will include full novels, Chinese comics called "manhuas", and "podcast dramas" with voice actors portraying characters in the story.

Partners joining with Ubisoft in this new initiative include Asmodee Entertainment through its publishing wing Aconyte Books, Dark Horse, and VIZ Media.

"With so many creators from all over Asia delivering innovative content", Julien Fabre, Associate Director of Publishing, said in the official press release, "a priority for Ubisoft has been to forge new relationships with talented partners in the region."

Some of the specific new projects announced include Assassin’s Creed Fragments, a series of young adult novels with the first three books’ settings as 19th Century Japan, 13th Century Scotland, and 17th Century France respectively, and Assassin’s Creed: Blade of Shao Jun, a manga series starring Shao Jun from Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China and a new modern-day protagonist named Lisa.

This is not the first time the franchise has ventured into different media, the most notable examples being the full-length 2016 Assassin’s Creed feature film starring Michael Fassbender and the 2017 comic series Assassin’s Creed: Uprising which marked the end of series antagonist Juno’s story.

More information about each of the new stories announced today can be found at the official site.



The latest game in the franchise was last November's Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which recently saw its next downloadable content pack Wrath of the Druids delayed by two weeks to May 13.