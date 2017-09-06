Ubisoft Announces Major Canadian Expansion With New Saguenay Studio

Ubisoft has announced it's expanding its operations in Quebec and plans to create 1,000 new jobs in the Canadian province by 2027. The company made the announcement earlier today, revealing its plans to open a brand-new studio in Saguenay, east of Montreal. The studio, which plans to hire around 125 people, will focus on online services and technologies.

"We are entrusting Ubisoft Saguenay with a mandate that is resolutely focused on the future," said Yannis Mallat, CEO of the Ubisoft Montreal, Quebec, and Toronto studios. "The development of connected experiences that allow millions of players to meet and interact on online game platforms is a leading growth and innovation driver not only for Ubisoft, but for the entire video game industry as a whole."

Ubisoft's Montreal and Quebec City studios are responsible for the Assassin's Creed series and games like Far Cry Primal, Far Cry 4, and Watch Dogs 2. In today's announcement, both of those studios announced they'd be expanding with the addition of 675 and 200 jobs, respectively. Ubisoft also said it will be opening yet another studio, somewhere in Quebec, in the future.

Ubisoft Montreal's most anticipated upcoming game is Assassin's Creed Origins for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It's due out at the end of next month and before you play, check out our full recap of the Assassin's Creed story up to this point. For anyone interested in working at Ubisoft's new Saguenay studio, the company has already started posting jobs on its website.