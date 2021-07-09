Two Xbox Games Are Free To Play This Weekend

If you're looking for something new to play over the summer, Microsoft is offering a pair of games to sample on Xbox through its Free Play Days promotion. This week you can celebrate the sport of summer with RBI Baseball 21, or scare up some multiplayer action with Dead by Daylight. Both games will be available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members until Sunday, July 11 at 11:59 PM PT.

RBI Baseball 21 lets you create a player and work your way toward the World Series. Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer horror game in which you play as a survivor in third-person view or a killer in first-person mode. A new Resident Evil tie-in mode features Nemesis as the killer.

If you decide you want to keep the games for good, you can buy each at a discount during the event period. RBI Baseball 21 is down to $20, while Dead by Daylight is $15. Dead by Daylight also features several add-ons with franchise tie-ins like Silent Hill and Halloween, which are around $4 to $5 apiece during the sale.

Xbox Free Play Days Deals (July 8-11):

R.B.I. Baseball 21 Standard Edition -- $20 ( $30 )



If you're looking for other games to play on Xbox, be sure to check out our best Xbox One games of all time and the best Xbox Series X games available so far. Plus, Game Pass subscribers should check out the best games available with Xbox Game Pass right now.