Two Pseudo-Sequels To Epic's Scrapped MOBA Paragon Are Out Now In Early Access

Paragon: The Overprime, a sort-of sequel to Epic Games' canceled third-person MOBA Paragon, is now available in early access form. It has arrived just a week after another Paragon successor, titled Predecessor, launched in early access.

The free-to-play Paragon: The Overprime comes from Korean developer and publisher Netmarble and features Paragon's roster of characters and assets, along with new, original additions and gameplay elements. It's available both on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Back in 2018, when Epic Games announced it would be shutting down Paragon to better focus on Fortnite, the developer made the unconventional move of making $12 million worth of Paragon's assets free on its Unreal Engine Marketplace for other developers to use. Those assets include "20 AAA-quality characters, thousands of textures, VFX and animation cycles, and non-union dialogue with thousands of sound queues" as well as "over 1,500 environment assets." Flash-forward a few years, and developers have started to make new, commercial projects using Paragon's assets. Another Paragon successor, Fault: Elder Orb, released in 2020 and currently sports mixed reviews on Steam.

So far, reviews on Steam for Paragon: The Overprime are also mixed. Many of the negative or mixed reviews are focused on how expensive it is to unlock the game's playable characters, while others have raised concerns about data privacy in light of certain aspects of the game's terms-of-service agreement. Those that have left positive reviews do note that Paragon: The Overprime is basically more Paragon, which seems to be a good thing according to fans, with one user saying "if you are a fan of OG Paragon, then you'll most likely like this game."

Paragon: The Overprime, however, isn't alone. Another third-person MOBA using Paragon assets from developer Omeda Studios, Predecessor, launched into Early Access on December 1. Predecessor is currently $10 on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and sports "very positive" reviews, with one user writing "the spirit of Paragon lives on."