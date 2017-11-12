Two PS4 VR Games Delayed To 2018

Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games has announced on its website (via IGN) that two of its upcoming PlayStation VR games won't make it out this year as scheduled.

The horror game The Inpatient, which is set in the world of Supermassive's Until Dawn, is now launching on January 23, 2018 in the US and a day later in Europe and other international markets. The game takes place in the eerie Blackwood Sanatorium in the '50s.

Supermassive's other new PlayStation VR game, the first-person co-op shooter Bravo Team, has been delayed to March 6, 2016. It's coming a day later in Europe and other international regions.

Supermassive announced The Inpatient, Bravo Team, and the crime game Hidden Agenda during Sony's E3 2017 briefing back in June. Hidden Agenda launched at the end of October, and comes to Europe and other international markets on November 22.

PlayStation VR launched in October 2016, and just last month, Sony announced a new $400 model with minor but welcome changes. GameSpot's Jimmy Thang said in his review of the launch model, "it trips up too many times to wholeheartedly recommend at this point." You can read GameSpot's full review here.