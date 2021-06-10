Two Point Campus Announced For PC And Consoles

Sega has announced Two Point Campus as part of a slew of other game announcements at the Summer Games Fest Kickoff Show. Two Point Campus is the follow-up to the management simulator Two Point Hospital, and in this game, players will take on the task of building and running a university campus that teaches a variety of unusual courses. Instead of math and literature, Two Point Campus students learn how to joust at the Knight School and how to cook at the Gastronomy center.

According to a press release, the game will incorporate elements from city-builders alongside the management simulation aspects. You'll be able to control the layout of the campus, from adding buildings and increasing campus services to laying out environmental features like hedges and pathways.

Alongside making the campus look good, the game also tasks you with balancing the needs of the students. Individuals will have different personalities and require different things. This will mean building out extracurricular activities, services that encourage relationship-building, and other parts of the campus that support student life.

Two Point Campus is currently scheduled for release in 2022 on PC and consoles. The developer is letting people sign up right now at its website for something called the "County Pass," which will grant you an in-game item once the game launches.