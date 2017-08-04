Two Nintendo Switch Eshop Games Are Discounted Right Now In Rare Sale

While games continue to regularly go on sale in the Wii U and 3DS Eshops, discounts have been much rarer to see on Nintendo Switch, with only one notable exception thus far. Now, however, Switch owners have a rare chance to snag a pair of games from the Eshop at a discount.

Square Enix's nostalgic RPG, I Am Setsuna, is currently on sale in the Switch Eshop for $26.79, 33% off of its standard price of $40. The melancholy adventure follows the eponymous Setsuna, who is fated to be sacrificed in order to save her land. The game marked the debut effort of developer Tokyo RPG Factory and was inspired primarily by classic RPGs such as Chrono Trigger. It received positive reviews when it released, so this would be a good opportunity to pick it up before the studio's next effort, Lost Sphear, arrives on the console. The sale ends on August 10 at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET.

Switch owners can also snag a discount on TumbleSeed, the "roll-y roguelike" that challenges players with balancing a seed while climbing up progressively more treacherous mountains. The game normally retails for $15, but for a limited time Switch owners can pick it up for $10. The sale coincides with a new update the development team just released, which adds six new game modes to the title (including a Switch-exclusive two-player battle mode), new persistent abilities, a weekly challenge, and more. The update also makes the notoriously difficult game easier.

Meanwhile on 3DS and Wii U, a number of Kirby games are on sale in each console's respective Eshop to celebrate the series' 25th anniversary. From now until August 8, 3DS owners can purchase Kirby: Planet Robobot and Kirby Triple Deluxe for $30 and $15, respectively, while 3D Classics: Kirby's Adventure is on sale for $5.24. Wii U owners can find discounts on various Kirby Virtual Console titles, including Kirby's Return to Dream Land ($15), Kirby 64: They Crystal Shards ($7.49), and Kirby's Dream Land 3 ($6). You can find the full list of Kirby games on sale here.

This has been a fairly busy week for the Switch Eshop. Seven new titles debuted for the service yesterday, including the Grand Theft Auto sendup Retro City Rampage and the NeoGeo shoot-'em-up Aero Fighters 2. A region-free demo of Monster Hunter XX is scheduled to arrive in the Japanese Eshop next week, on August 10, but all Switch owners will be able to download it simply by creating a new Nintendo Account and setting their region to Japan.