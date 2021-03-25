Two New Xbox Controllers Revealed, Have Brand-New Features And Are Made Of Recycled Resins

Microsoft has announced two new Xbox controller colors, including Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo. Xbox product marketing boss Navin Kumar said Microsoft is always trying to create new designs that give players more choice, and these new controllers aim to deliver that. Not only are the colors new, but the Daystrike Camo is the first-ever Xbox controller to feature textured grips across the entire surface of the bumpers. Additionally, both controllers are the first Xbox hardware of any kind to be made with post-consumer recycled resins.

The Electric Volt design is inspired "by the energy and vibrance" normally found in sneaker and athletic apparel design, Kumar said. "The high-vis yellow top case punches hard against the matte black hybrid D-pad while the white back case adds even more dimension to the design," Kumar explained.

This new pad goes on sale starting April 27 for $65 USD in "most" Xbox markets around the world.

The other new one is the Daystrike Camo special edition controller, which is just the latest camo controller from Microsoft following the Night Ops Camo and Arctic Camo pads. "Your favorite Xbox camo takes on a unique, lifestyle twist in this fresh design," Kumar said. "With a palette of deep reds, paired with grey and black, Daystrike Camo brings a streetwear vibe to your game. It also includes features standard of the new Xbox Wireless Controllers like the Share button, hybrid D-pad, and textured grip on the triggers."

This controller is especially unique because it has a textured grip across the entire top surface of the bumpers--no other Xbox controller has ever done this. The controller launches on May 4 for $70 USD.

Also notable for both new controllers is that they are the first Xbox hardware product of any kind to use post-consumer recycled resins. "Both controllers will contain a portion of resins made from recycled materials like automotive headlight covers, plastic water jugs, and CDs," Microsoft said. "We expect no compromises from these recycled materials either, as our testing shows the materials provide the same controller durability or performance you have come to expect. We are excited to be taking this next step in our commitment to waste reduction and recycling, while still coming up with innovative new controller designs."

Coinciding with the new controllers, Microsoft added new apparel to the Xbox Gear Shop based on the design of the new controllers. The apparel goes on sale starting April 21, though Microsoft said quantities are "limited," so you may want to act quickly if you're interested.