Two New Gaming Headsets From Logitech Announced Today

Logitech, known for its robust lineup of PC gaming peripherals, unveiled two new headsets that opt for minimalist designs: the G433 7.1 and the G233 Prodigy. Both feature detachable boom microphones with built-in pop filters and 3.5 mm audio jacks. They also use the same 40 mm Logitech Pro-G audio drivers and basic ergonomic frame design, but a few details set them apart.

The G433 comes in four different colors: black, blue, blue camouflage, and red. Two types of ear pads come packaged; Logitech's traditional sports mesh pads are attached to the headset out of the box, but can be swapped for ear pads with a velour-like microfiber upholstery. Two 3.5 mm cables are in the box (6.6-foot and 4.9-foot) to plug into the audio jack that resides under the left ear cup, which allows the headset to work on most devices. A small USB converter is also packaged which is required to get virtual 7.1 surround sound.

While the cheaper G233 headset only comes in a black and blue color scheme and lacks swappable ear cups, it shares many of the same features as the G433. Outside of the USB sound card for virtual 7.1 surround sound, the G233's audio quality will be identical to its counterpart since they use the same audio drivers. This also means that the G233 only comes packaged as a 3.5 mm headset since it lacks a USB converter.

The G433 will retail for $100 USD and £110 GBP, while the G233 will cost $80 USD and £80 GBP. Both headsets are due to hit shelves later this month at an unspecified date.