Two New Final Fantasy 7 Games Revealed: Ever Crisis And The First Soldier

Two new Final Fantasy 7-related games have been revealed: Ever Crisis and The First Soldier, both of which are mobile games. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade took the spotlight during the recent State of Play, showing off new story content starring Yuffie and flexing the free PS5 upgrade features, but these new mobile games seem to be some wild twists to the FF7 universe in their own right.

Ever Crisis is a...remake of the original Final Fantasy 7 along with reimaginings of Crisis Core, Before Crisis, Dirge of Cerberus, and Advent Children. It follows the same timeline in a chapter structure, but with an all-new graphical style and visual stylings that bridge the game between the original game and FF7 Remake's flair--a demake of a remake, if you will. It's coming to iOS and Android platforms sometime in 2022.

The second mobile game we're presenting today is @FinalFantasy VII Ever Crisis.

It's a chapter-structured single player game covering the whole of the FFVII timeline - including the events of the original game and the FFVII compilation titles. pic.twitter.com/jFJVslYks0 — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 25, 2021

The other game coming to the Final Fantasy 7 universe is called The First Soldier. It's a multiplayer battle royale game that fuses third-person shooter elements with some of the action-based combat and RPG elements of FF7 Remake. It's also coming to iOS and Android later this year.

That's not all, we're also presenting two new mobile games!

Here's @FinalFantasy VII The First Soldier - a battle royale game set in Midgar before the events of FFVII. As a SOLDIER candidate, make full use of your abilities in a battle for your survival. pic.twitter.com/EUe3kfonMr — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 25, 2021

